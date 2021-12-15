ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane Set For UFC 270

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Francis Ngannou is scheduled to make his return to the octagon in January. MMA Fighting has reported that the UFC heavyweight champion will match up against interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane in...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Francis Ngannou Thinks Undefeated Fighters Have A Disadvantage

Francis Ngannou is not worried about Ciryl Gane’s undefeated status. Francis Ngannou is getting ready to face possibly the toughest challenge of his career so far. The UFC heavyweight championship will be unified in January when Ngannou looks to defend his undisputed title against the undefeated interim champion, Ciryl Gane.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Francis Ngannou not thinking about Jon Jones ahead of UFC 270: ‘He says a lot of things and yet we are still here’

This past weekend, the last UFC pay-per-view of the year took place when Charles Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. And with 269 now in the rear-view, all eyes turn to the next PPV event, UFC 270, which is headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane. It’s a fight with a lot of storylines in play, from the shared training sessions between the two fighters, to Ngannou’s ongoing issues with the UFC and the unrealized superfight with Jon Jones, but for the heavyweight champion all of those distractions have to be left outside the cage so he can focus on the task at hand.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Watch: Relive Francis Ngannou’s ‘Crowning Moment’

Newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earned his title almost a year ago, but he has yet to defend it. After a long journey and suffering defeat in his first-ever battle with the heavyweight great, Stipe Miocic, Ngannou managed and went back to the top of the division once again.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan slams Amanda Nunes for her performance against Julianna Pena: “Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ performance against Julianna Pena. Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It was the kind of achievement many thought was near-enough impossible but through sheer will, determination and ability, Pena proved the masses wrong with a gutsy win over the woman many consider to be the GOAT.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Jared Cannonier
NBC Sports

Frank Gore still hopes 49ers will call as boxing debut nears

Former NFL star Frank Gore is set to make his boxing debut on Saturday, but he hasn’t lost hope in his ability to play professional football. Gore, who played 10 of his 16 seasons in the league with the 49ers, will face retired NBA point guard Deron Williams. After...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma#Espn
Wrestling World

Raw: Massive chaos during Raw

The news came about previously that the final of the RK-Bro-nament tournament had been postponed due to a double injury found in both teams participating in the match, namely the Mysterios and the Street Profits. Shortly before the live broadcast of Monday Night Raw, this news was broadcast via a video posted on the company's social channels by Sarah Schreiber, the correspondent from the backstage of the federation, who had precisely warned fans of the cancellation of the match to find the new n°1 contender for the tag team titles of the red show.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Derrick Lewis breaks silence on loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis went into silent mode after losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. The heavyweight title challenger didn’t speak to the media until the week of his main event fight against Chris Daukaus. The fight saw him lose by third-round TKO in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The...
UFC
Houston Chronicle

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker UFC rematch set for February at Toyota Center

The UFC 271 middleweight championship rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker has been set for Feb. 12 at Toyota Center. Adesanya (22-1) dethroned Whittaker in front of the largest live audience in UFC history in 2019. Since then, he has defended his title against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
defpen

Daniel Jacobs Eyes 2022 Return Bout

Daniel Jacobs is reportedly seeking his return to the ring next year. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated has reported that Jacobs will likely fight light heavyweight contender John Ryder next year. Neither a date or a venue has been identified at this time. Jacobs has been quite inactive since losing...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor’s coach sets potential UFC 2022 return date

Conor McGregor’s coach has revealed when he expects to see the UFC superstar back in the octagon. McGregor has not fought in the UFC since suffering a rather nasty leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. With the Irishman having been defeated via a doctor stoppage, it was his third loss in four fights.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Erin Blanchfield Sets Record With UFC 269 Win, Ready For Any Next Opponent

Blanchfield shone as she eased into the fight in a flyweight encounter between two young potential talents. Blanchfield (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) used her wrestling to put Miranda Maverick (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) to the mat with minimal resistance throughout the fight, breaking the women’s flyweight record most takedowns in a bout.
UFC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy