Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane Set For UFC 270

This past weekend, the last UFC pay-per-view of the year took place when Charles Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. And with 269 now in the rear-view, all eyes turn to the next PPV event, UFC 270, which is headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane. It’s a fight with a lot of storylines in play, from the shared training sessions between the two fighters, to Ngannou’s ongoing issues with the UFC and the unrealized superfight with Jon Jones, but for the heavyweight champion all of those distractions have to be left outside the cage so he can focus on the task at hand.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO