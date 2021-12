Rapper-Singer Tink released a music video for her song “Might Let You” featuring Davido from her Heat of the Moment album in a smooth wind and grind club banger. The groove of the song contains a notable sample of “Bumpy’s Lament” by Soul Mann and the Brothers, also noted in “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu, and for those who prefer “Xxplosive” by Dr. Dre. Whichever you choose, the song association can elevate any musical experience, especially a song about a sexy encounter, the core of many great songs, and this one delivers. This is one song you will want to enjoy with a partner at home or in the club.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO