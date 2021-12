The Buccaneers have a legitimate chance to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints. The Saints in the regular season are often not very fun for the Buccaneers to face, but this Sunday could flip the script. Tampa wasn’t able to snag a game against the Saints in the regular season last year and they also dropped an easy game against a depleted Saints roster in the regular season this year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO