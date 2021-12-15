ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Joe Haden: Doesn't practice Wednesday

 2 days ago

Haden (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports....

steelersnow.com

Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Steelers with Injury, Including Starters Jenkins, Long, Saffold

Six Tennessee Titans have been ruled out for the team’s visit to Pittsburgh this Sunday as a result of injury, the team announced on Friday. Starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle), starting left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring), fullback Tory Carter (ankle) and rotational defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) will all miss the Titans’ Week 15 game against the Steelers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Steelers are saying about Titans ahead of Week 15 game

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) will travel to Heinz Field in Week 15 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), a team looking to keep its already shaky playoff hopes alive. These two teams last met in 2020 in a game that was postponed and rescheduled due to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. Pittsburgh would eventually secure the victory over Tennessee in Week 7, 27-24.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Injury Report: Joe Haden questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an extra three days rest and are returning to Heinz Field to kick off the final quarter of the season. As the Steelers take the practice field for the final time this week to prepare for the Tennessee Titans, one new name was on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there is one player who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with three more players labeled as questionable.
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates, and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 15 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 15 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham in 'resting comfortably' and likely to be discharged from hospital Friday

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
