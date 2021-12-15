ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look of Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has revealed a first look at the upcoming limited series “The Dropout,” starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. The Hulu Original premieres with three episodes on Thursday, March 3rd. New episodes...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Deadline

Apple Confirms Long In Works ‘Bad Blood’ Transfusion; ‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay Directs & Jennifer Lawrence Plays Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Apple Original Films has confirmed it will be the studio backing and distributing Bad Blood, the drama about the shocking rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes that Adam McKay is writing to direct, with Jennifer Lawrence starring. The project was originally set up at Legendary after a heated auction in 2016, and it will be a coproduction between Apple Studios and Legendary. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries has a multi-year first look deal at Apple for scripted movies. The Apple landing has been months in the works, but no one would confirm it. It comes at a time when Holmes is...
Collider

Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes Movie ‘Bad Blood’ Coming to Apple

Bad Blood, a film about the Theranos scandal, has been picked up by Apple Original Films. The movie was initially acquired in 2016 by Legendary Pictures, which will now produce with Apple. Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, Silver Lining's Playbook) will star as Elizabeth Holmes as well as produce alongside Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up) who is set to serve as writer, director, and producer for the true-crime film. The film, which will be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist John Carreyrou’s book "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley," will tell the story of breakthrough Silicon Valley entrepreneur Holmes.
southernillinoisnow.com

In Brief: ‘Cyrano’ premiere cancelled over COVID; Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ first look, and more

Thursday’s Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. “Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement obtained by Variety on Wednesday. “While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of CYRANO on December 16th,” the statement continued, adding “All COVID protocols will be followed,” including proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. A red carpet prior to the screening was to have included appearances by stars Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr. No new date for a red carpet premiere has been announced…
digg.com

Elizabeth Holmes Was Always In Control

Control and image are important to Elizabeth Holmes. They were important and they are important now — as a jury is about to decide whether she’s guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
spoilertv.com

The Dropout - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Kim Cattrall Introduces Hulu Spin-Off In First Trailer

Hulu released the first official trailer for its How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, premiering Jan. 18. In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
ETOnline.com

Niecy Nash Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year of Marriage to Jessica Betts (Exclusive)

It's been a good year to be Niecy Nash. A little over a year since the Claws actress married her wife, Jessica Betts, she chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier about the lessons she's learned during the couple's first year of marriage. The actress also shared details on the exciting projects she's involved in, including the upcoming Reno 911! reunion that has fans foaming at the mouth.
uticaphoenix.net

‘Y’all Not Finna Try Unc’: Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
