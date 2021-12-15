First Look of Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s

Hulu released the first official trailer for its How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, premiering Jan. 18. In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO