Wednesday’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will air at different time on WKBN

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – WKBN 27 will air a locally-produced show announcing the winners of the WKBN High School Football Big 22 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The episode of “Wheel of Fortune, which was originally scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, will now run overnight at 2:37 a.m., technically early Thursday morning, on WKBN.

“Wheel of Fortune” will resume airing in its 7 p.m. time slot on Thursday.

