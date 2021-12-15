Wednesday’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will air at different time on WKBN
(WKBN) – WKBN 27 will air a locally-produced show announcing the winners of the WKBN High School Football Big 22 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The episode of “Wheel of Fortune, which was originally scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, will now run overnight at 2:37 a.m., technically early Thursday morning, on WKBN.Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to finish ‘Jeopardy!’ season
“Wheel of Fortune” will resume airing in its 7 p.m. time slot on Thursday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
