Wolves women top Queens

Ericka Wiseley led the Wolves with 15 points and eight rebounds in the Dec. 8 victory over Queens University of Charlotte.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team took down Queens University of Charlotte on Dec. 8, with four players scoring in double figures in their 65-57 victory.

On a night where both teams struggled to hit their shots consistently, there were plenty of opportunities to rebound, and the Wolves dominated on that end with a 68-40 edge on the glass, including 32 offensive rebounds. Their dominance was a true team effort, as nine different players hauled in at least four boards and 14 team rebounds were generated off Royals deflections out of bounds.

Newberry also turned in an excellent defensive performance as they switched effectively on screens, forcing the Royals to take contested shots and holding them under 30% from the field. The Wolves pulled in 11 steals on the night, led by Giulia Bongiorno’s five.

After the Royals went on a 7-2 run to take a five-point lead early in the second, Newberry began to find some rhythm on offense. Playing with discipline, they protected the ball and made the most of their opportunities as they went on an 18-4 run to end the half, scoring 14 of those points in the paint.

With a nine-point lead at the break, the Scarlet and Gray broke the game open in the third quarter when Bongiorno hit three triples in the opening two minutes, with Holly Davies providing the assist each time. The Wolves’ shooting cooled off after this, but their efforts on the glass paid off with nine second-chance points in the period as they stretched the lead as high as 20.

A 7-0 run at the end of the quarter kept Queens in the game, and they chipped away at the lead in the fourth. Newberry’s shooting went ice cold in the final quarter as they only managed three field goals, but they battled for rebounds to extend possessions and generated eight trips to the stripe with physical play inside.

The Royals trimmed the lead down to six with 2:55 remaining, but their next three possessions ended with turnovers as Tyla Paraha and Tyla Stolberg both hit clutch free throws to push the lead back up to double digits, putting the game out of reach.

Ericka Wiseley led the Wolves with 15 points and eight rebounds, followed by fellow center Stolberg with 14 and seven. Talia Roberts scored 11 on the night, and Bongiorno hit double figures with 10 to go along with six boards and five steals. Davies led the team with four assists to go along with seven rebounds.