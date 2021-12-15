ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Midtown Tulsa currently in the dark as high winds knock down powerlines

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFXwG_0dNqv0en00
Power outage in midtown Tulsa on Dec. 15, 2021.

TULSA, Okla. — A black out around 12:20 p.m. has impacted about 1,963 power customers in the Tulsa Midtown area.

PSO says trees and branches knocking down powerlines due to the high winds are the cause.

The current estimated repair time is 4 p.m.

548 customers in the Bryn Mawr neighborhoods are also without electricity.

There are other pockets in the Green Country area dealing with power outages.

PSO will be updating its outage map accordingly.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy