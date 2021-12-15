ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

KDHE: 29 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. since Monday

Hays Post
Hays Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

KDHE: 4,297 more cases, 14 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 4,297 to a total of 497,789, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,909. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

KC hospitals are full again — and doctors are begging for your help

Doctors across Kansas City, Lawrence and Topeka banded together Friday to offer a sobering public message: They’ve seen COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations double, triple and continue to get worse in a matter of weeks. Some hospitals are once again postponing non-emergency, non-coronavirus care to free up beds and health...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Kansas fire relief: How to help

Hays Post has compiled a list of organizations that are accepting donations or offering help for the victims of Wednesday's storm and fires. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list. If you would like to add information to this post, please email [email protected] or call 785-301-2077. Marty...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

First Kansan with Omicron variant is vaccinated adult

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Thursday announced that the state Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in one Kansas resident. The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories are screening all current positive PCR COVID-19 samples received at...
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
Ellis County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Ellis County, KS
Health
County
Ellis County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Ellis County, KS
Coronavirus
Hays Post

Moran: USDA programs can help fire victims; FEMA funds unlikely

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said Kansas will likely not receive Federal Emergency Management assistance to deal with the aftermath of high winds and fires that ravaged the state Wednesday. He said because Kansas is largely rural, it usually does not meet the loss threshold to receive FEMA assistance. Even...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Most NW Kan. counties fall below 2% unemployment in November

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in November. This was a decrease from 3.9 percent in October and a decrease from 4.7 percent in November 2020.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays in an eerie reminder of last year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🎥 COVID admissions rapidly rising; hospitals ask community to help

Hospitals across the region including the Kansas City metro are reporting a steep climb in COVID-19 admissions resulting in capacity challenges and crowded emergency rooms. Chief Medical Officers relying on statistical and modeling data are forecasting the highest inpatient numbers linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Research tracking the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Kdhe#Ellis Co
Hays Post

Cleanup begins from fires that ravaged swath of Kansas

A haze still hung heavy over the fire-scarred prairie of Ellis and Russell counties Thursday. Miles and acres upon acres were blackened by wildfires Wednesday that were fanned by wind gust ranging from 80 to 100 mph. Fire crews were still working hot spots as fires reiginited parched grass and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Courts keep chipping away at Biden COVID vaccine mandates

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The latest of the piecemeal blows to the vaccine mandates came Thursday in lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. In that case, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria, Louisiana, declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia-based federal judge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hays Post

Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state health department has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday. Kelly told reporters after a public event that health officials believed they had identified two potential omicron variant cases this past weekend, but genetic testing of patient samples ruled out one of them. Testing on the other has not been completed.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

WASHINGTON (AP) —A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Health
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Hays Post

CDC panel: 9 confirmed deaths after J&J COVID vaccinations

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t...
HOMELESS
Hays Post

Dozens of earthquakes continue to rattle central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues to shake central Kansas. Just before 8:30a.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude quake southwest of Gypsum in Saline County. The Kansas Geological Survey reported several smaller quakes later Friday morning in the same area. The USGS reported a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Free health insurance support now available in northwest Kansas

COLBY — Through funding provided by Thrive Allen County, two local organizations have partnered to provide free, in-person and virtual support for all residents of northwest Kansas who need help navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace. “Healthcare and health insurance are complex subjects that give many people a lot of...
HEALTH
Hays Post

Boil order issued for Timken in Rush County

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Timken water supply system located in Rush County. This advisory is not related to COVID-19. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty,...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Nex-Tech CEO named to federal precision ag task force

LENORA – The Federal Communications Commission has appointed new members to serve on the Task Force for Reviewing the Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture in the United States. Jimmy Todd, CEO/GM of Nex-Tech, has been appointed as a member of the Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force. The task force will continue its work to provide advice and recommendations to the FCC on accelerating the deployment of broadband internet access service on unserved agricultural land to promote precision agriculture.
LENORA, KS
Hays Post

FDA: Women can now receive abortion pills through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Hays Post

Kan. schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement agencies and school districts across the United States have been made aware of a purported TikTok post that warns of potential violence “to every school in the USA on December 17, according to a statement from Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The posts...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

