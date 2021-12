When the Yates County Legislature meets tonight, it will consider setting a public hearing on a proposed ban on weapons in buildings owned or leased by the county. The Finger Lakes Times reports the ban was defeated in September. The legislature voted 7-6 in favor, but with one member absent, it fell short of the eight votes needed for passage. The measure is primarily meant to keep guns and knives deemed dangerous from the County Office building. Public comments at the September hearing were largely in favor of the measure. Some of the opposition centered around the increased cost of metal detectors and personnel. Supervisor Jack Prendergast said enforcement would cost $300-500 thousand.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO