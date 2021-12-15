ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How America Broke The Speed Limit

By Digg Editors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lifesaving law that nobody wants. The...

CNBC

Should the U.S. raise the speed limit?

In 2019, 9,478 Americans died as a result of drivers speeding, more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities that year. Speed limits were created to avoid situations like this. Yet, millions of Americans continue to speed every year. Many experts argue that the current speed limits might be too unrealistic and arbitrary to have any impact on how fast people drive.
