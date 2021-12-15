Parks & Rec presents: five notable trees worth checking out

It’s hard to say goodbye to a beloved tree. Philadelphians have lost two important trees in recent years. In November, Parks & Rec announced the removal of an iconic sugar maple tree on Belmont Plateau. For more than 90 years this maple framed skyline views, shaded picnic-goers, and put on a colorful show each fall.

In 2019, the Great Beech at the Wissahickon Environmental Center started to decline. This tree had been a “Champion” since 2006, as ranked by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association. The beech tree’s measurements made it the largest European Beech tree in Pennsylvania. It was also the third largest tree in Philadelphia.

While the loss of these trees is significant, there are other trees in the city worth celebrating! We asked Parks & Rec’s Director of Urban Forestry Lori Hayes about notable trees in our parks. Here are five of her favorites:

1. Bartram Ginkgo – Ginkgo Biloba

Where: Bartram’s Garden—5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143 The Ginkgo is the oldest still living species on the planet. This towering ginkgo tree in Bartram’s Garden is the oldest living specimen in North America. In 1785, William Hamilton of The Woodlands gifted the tree to William Bartram. Both Hamilton and Bartram studied botany and collected plants.

2. Bartram’s Oak – Quercus X heterophylla

Where: Bartram’s Garden—5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143 This tree is one of the youngest on this list. Parks executives planted it to mark a parks based convention in September of 1939. Bartram’s Oak is a hybrid species of different types of oak. It is named after the famous colonial botanist John Bartram. He was the first European botanist to study this species. The tree stands outside of Bartram’s original home as a monument to his achievements.

Bartram’s Oak at Bartram’s Garden

3. Washington Square Sycamore –

Platanus occidentalis

Where: Washington Square—225 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 There is a towering sycamore along 6th Street, just outside the walls of Washington Square. The tree is likely the largest sycamore in Center City. It is one of many large shade trees still standing in the square from an 1816 planting-program. Parks & Rec supports similar programs today, like the TreePhilly initiative.

4. Chinese Scholar Tree – Styphnolobium japonicum

Where: Buist Park—2526 Hobson St, Philadelphia, PA 19142 This scholar tree shades Hobson street just across from Buist Park. It has survived through several development projects in the area. The nearby community was planned around the tree to keep it healthy. The current sidewalk curves out around the base of the tree and takes up a parking space rather than crowd the tree.

Chinese Scholartree near Buist Park in Eastwick.

5. “The Next Great Beech” European Beech –

Fagus sylvatica

Where: Wissahickon Environmental Center (Tree House)—300 W Northwestern Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 The Great Beech is dying, but it’s making way for new life. Damaged Beech roots can send up new sprouts when the main tree dies to create a replacement. The Great Beech produced several sprouts. Staff from the Wissahickon Environmental Center selected one to foster. In this way the Great Beech will live on.

These trees are only a handful of examples among the thousands found in Philadelphia. To make sure we have notable trees for future generations to enjoy, we need to plant them now!

Learn how to get a street tree.

A street tree is a tree planted along sidewalks and other public rights-of-way. Learn how Parks & Rec helps property owners get a free street tree planted in front of their home, business, or other property.

Get a tree for your yard!

Yard trees are trees planted on private property. Learn more about how TreePhilly works with community groups across Philadelphia to distribute free yard trees through the Community Yard Tree Giveaway Program.