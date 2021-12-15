ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota United opens 2022 schedule in Philadelphia; home opener is March 5

By Joe Christensen
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United announced its full 34-game schedule for next season on Thursday. The Loons will open Feb. 26 at Philadelphia, with their home opener at Allianz Field coming March 5 against Nashville SC. Minnesota United will play host to the MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 10 at Allianz Field....

