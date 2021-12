In this episode, Christine speaks with Kris Chester, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Kestra Financial. Kestra has a focused approach to serving financial professionals and their clients, and Kris is responsible for ensuring that Kestra offers advisers the latest technology and highest-quality service while overseeing the continued simplification and streamlining of business processing. The episode is all about the importance of choosing risk, and Kris brings a unique perspective to the table as a working mother who has had to make choices and take risks along the way while valuing flexible leadership and a healthy work-life balance.

