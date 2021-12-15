ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CI Financial notches 29th and 30th deals in record buying spree

By Jeff Benjamin
InvestmentNews
 2 days ago

The Toronto aggregator announced a twofer that combines for $10 billion in assets under management. The deals push CI’s U.S. footprint to $115 billion in assets. In a year-end rush to wrap up deals before any potential new taxes kick in, serial acquirer CI Financial announced a twofer Wednesday morning involving...

www.investmentnews.com

MARKETS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
InvestmentNews

Capital Group, Federated plant flags in ETF land

Traditional fund complexes are succumbing to the pressure to offer ETFs alongside more expensive mutual funds. In the latest example of the old-school mutual fund industry reluctantly acknowledging the growing allure of exchange-traded funds, Capital Group Inc. on Friday morning updated the filings for its move into the ETF space with fees that undercut its own mutual funds.
MARKETS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Ci Financial#Real Estate#Columbia Pacific Advisors#Cpwm#Segall Bryant Hamill#Ria#Gofen Glossberg
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
pymnts.com

MoneyLion to Buy Even Financial in Deal Worth up to $440M

Digital finance platform MoneyLion Inc. will acquire B2B FinTech Even Financial Inc. as part of a deal worth $360 million to $440 million, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) press release. Using a convertible financing structure that values MoneyLion at its initial public offering (IPO) price of $10 per share,...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global sustainable shares post record gains in 2021

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks of companies rated highly for their sustainability efforts have registered record gains this year, boosted by growing awareness and investor interest in investments focused on environmental, social and governance issues. Data showed MSCI World ESG Leaders' index has risen 23% so far this year, already...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
InvestmentNews

Schwab to offer T. Rowe institutional shares commission-free

Starting in February, the more than 9,000 financial advisers that custody client assets at Charles Schwab & Co. will have no-transaction-fee access to the least-expensive share class mutual funds offered by T. Rowe Price. The arrangement between the mega-custodian in the process of consolidating its TD Ameritrade acquisition and the...
BUSINESS

