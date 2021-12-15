Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut hospitals increasingly crowded as COVID-19 hospitalizations triple since October

Vernon resident Donna Sahlberg (left) receives her COVID-19 vaccine boost from paramedic Todd Lomento during vaccination clinic run by the Town of Vernon. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

Connecticut hospitals are filled with more than 700 COVID-19 patients, as a late fall coronavirus surge sweeps across the state.

“We are very, very busy across our health system,” Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health, said Wednesday.

Balcezak said Yale New Haven Hospital is increasingly crowded due not only to the recent spike COVID-19 patients but also the return of flu and to health issues stemming from people delaying care earlier in the pandemic. The hospital is currently constructing an auxiliary emergency room space to meet the new demand and is exploring other ways to expand capacity throughout its system, Balcezak said.

The 716 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut is the most of any point over the past 10 months, according to state numbers. Hartford County, with 220 patients, and New Haven County, with 211 patients, have the highest number of hospitalizations.

According to the state, 75% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Hospital officials say the rate is even higher when looking specifically at people with severe symptoms. Hospitalizations have now more than tripled since the end of October.

The state continues to see a significant surge in coronavirus transmission, averaging nearly 2,000 new cases a day.

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut reported 1,723 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday out of 24,082 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 7.15%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 5.63%, up from Tuesday but down from last week.

Connecticut has now averaged 1,723 daily COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, also up from Tuesday but down from last week. Unvaccinated residents have been about five times as likely to test positive in recent weeks as vaccinated residents, according to state numbers.

All eight Connecticut counties — as well as the rest of those in the Northeast region — are currently recording “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With this level of transmission, the CDC advises people to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Deaths

Connecticut reports COVID-19 deaths on Thursdays. Last week, the state recorded 37 deaths, bringing its total during the pandemic to 8,946.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged in Connecticut over recent weeks, deaths have risen slightly but still remain far below the levels recorded last winter.

The United States has now recorded 800,867 deaths related to COVID-19, according Johns Hopkins.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday, 86.3% of all Connecticut residents and 95% of those 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 73.7% of all residents and 83.1% of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Additionally, about 33.9% of fully vaccinated Connecticut residents 18 or older have received a booster dose.

The CDC warns that booster shots are sometimes misclassified as first doses, likely inflating the reported number of first-dose coverage and understating the true number of people who have received boosters.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .