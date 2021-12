As we approach the end of 2021, the annual analysis on how we spent time on our favorite digital services becomes neatly packaged through some sort of yearly review. Over the past week your friends’ Spotify wrapped have probably been populating the timeline, giving you an insight into what they’ve been listening to and accordingly, use to tune out the world. (I would like to take this opportunity to point out that I’m in the 1 percent of Tony Shhnow listeners.) Even Reddit decided to offer a recap feature so that users could see just how many hours they’ve wasted on what subreddits. And now Nintendo has joined the fray, letting Switch owners measure the hours they’ve sunk into the console.

