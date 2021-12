With Marianne LeVine and Andrew Desiderio. WHILE YOU WERE (HOPEFULLY) SLEEPING — The House vote to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion stretched past midnight and into Wednesday morning, just teasing the ominous X-date. In the end, both the House and Senate cleared legislation to raise the borrowing cap by a sum that is expected to last into 2023. Wednesday was expected to be the X-date by which the Treasury Department said the nation was at risk of defaulting on the nation's $29 trillion in loans, which would spark an economic catastrophe. Jennifer and Caitlin have the full story on debt limit ping pong that wrapped up overnight.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO