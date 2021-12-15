ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 dead, 21 tornadoes confirmed after record-setting winds lash central U.S.

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people are dead after a storm swept across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, bringing record-breaking winds and more than a dozen tornadoes across four states. Most of the five deaths involved crashes. In Iowa, the driver of a semitruck was killed after the large...

