Bring your travel ventures to life with the LEGO Art World Map. Featuring push pins, you can creatively mark the places you’ve visited and track where you want to go next. The LEGO Art World Map, which features 11,695 pieces, brings oceans to life by using color and patterns to create currents. So not only will you receive a wonderful piece of artwork to display, but it also helps you to relive your memories. Moreover, take an audio trip by scanning the QR code to listen to a customer soundtrack as you build. This is the perfect way to make your building experience more fun with a friend. Finally, your purchase includes a hanging hook to mount it on your wall.

DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO