How a near-death experience gave Peloton instructor Ally Love determination to succeed

"Pinch me! I am so blown away by this team!" she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images including one of her sitting with Noth, and the ad's narrator and producer Ryan Reynolds. "Big shoutout to the woman with marketing reflexes like a cat @daratreseder, that organized this magic in less than 48 hrs. I feel so honored to have been part of this team and for the opportunity to work with @vancityreynolds @chrisnothofficial and @maximumeffort. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, sent kind messages and comments. They are so appreciated!" The ad was put together in less than 48 hours, with filming taking place on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO