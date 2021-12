With a successful track record of accumulating millions through acquisitions, deals, and startups, Zach Collier is the perfect candidate for any business looking to make its next move. However, his success wasn’t always due to M&A in general; he has mostly grown organically with his very first two companies. The current business Collier is involved in, it’s compiled about 50% through mergers and acquisitions M&As. This serial entrepreneur has had the privilege of working with some amazing clients across the United States.

