ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Giada De Laurentiis And Bobby Flay's Relationship Is Like Today

By Ashley Nickell
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have always had incredible on-screen chemistry, so it is no wonder that fans of the TV chefs have speculated a romantic connection between them. Despite the years of this kind of gossip, both have denied any such relationship, simply attributing their closeness to...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Michael Symon's Sweet Response To Bobby Flay's New Food Network Deal

Don't call it a comeback ... because Bobby Flay never left. After negotiations between Flay and Food Network stalled in early October, it looked like the star chef's relationship with the cable channel would conclude at the end of this year, per Variety. With negotiations on hold over the past several weeks, Flay shopped himself around and found a lot of interest in what he brings to food TV. "Every single major network and single streaming service has, to use a pun, a very big appetite for this programming," he told Variety. In the end, either the grass or the money wasn't greener on the other side. Flay and Food Network wound up working out a three-year deal, although neither side is commenting on how much Flay will be paid (via New York Post). Reports from early October indicated Flay wanted $100 million, which would have been a bigger contract than the $80 million deal Guy Fieri signed in May, per People.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

We Finally Know Who Bobby Flay's Mystery Girlfriend Is

After months of playing coy, longtime Food Network personality and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, 56, has finally spilled the proverbial tea on his girlfriend's identity. Prior to stepping out publicly together, Flay had been asked several times to elaborate when he mentioned his girlfriend in interviews, probably most notably during a segment with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. In another appearance, he mentioned his girlfriend again — this time to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb — but only mentioned that she is a vegetarian. For someone who is generally pretty outspoken, some assumed his tight-lippedness probably meant that things are getting serious between the pair!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Fans Are Raining Hearts On Giada De Laurentiis' Beautiful Family Photo

Family time during the holidays can be a great time to catch up and share stories — or it can be a time where discussions can get heated and someone leaves the table upset, even if the pictures always look pretty on Instagram. For celebrity chefs and personalities, it's no different. But in the case of beloved Italian culinary whiz Giada De Laurentiis, it looks to be the former as she and her family often look to be all smiles in their photos together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Person
Bobby Flay
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

The Huge Deal Giada De Laurentiis Just Scored With Food Network

If you're a fan of Food Network programming, chances are you know all about Giada De Laurentiis, one of the channel's top stars who got her start on the network way back in 2002 (via the official website). After making a series of guest appearances on existing shows, De Laurentiis scored her own gig with the debut of "Everyday Italian" in 2003, followed, throughout the years, by numerous additional shows including "Giada's Weekend Getaways," "Giada At Home," and "Giada In Italy."
TV & VIDEOS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Giada De Laurentiis shares her best tips for holiday hosting — including her kitchen must-have

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity selected the items mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the items shown may be from the celebrity's own product line. Some of the products shown may be from a brand the celebrity is paid to promote. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Sunny Anderson's Birthday Post For Bobby Flay Is Too Adorable

Someone has a birthday, and Sunny Anderson is taking a social media pause from her food postings to celebrate and rib a fellow celeb chef. If you are a fan of "Beat Bobby Flay," and follow Anderson on Instagram, then you know Anderson is one of Bobby Flay's buddies. That being said, she isn't afraid to give him a hard time with some friendly banter. Whether she is teasing about knowing all of the addresses for Flay's homes or hyping one of the "Always Hungry" podcast host's many cookbooks, Anderson is definitely a Flay fan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Italy#Tuscany#Showbiz Cheat Sheet#Italian#Distractify#Food Network
Mashed

Sunny Anderson's Post About Bobby Flay Has Instagram Cracking Up

If there's a Bobby Flay fan club out there somewhere, Sunny Anderson might just be an officer. The chef and frequent judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" may give her buddy a hard time on social media, but at the end of the day, she's a real admirer, right down to her t-shirts. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Anderson "isn't shy about letting him (Flay) know how much love she has for everything he does."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Italian Dessert Was One Of Giada De Laurentiis' Childhood Favorites

'Tis the season for snowy mornings, tree decorating, and lots and lots of eating! With the holidays in full swing, Instagram is flooded with all sorts of festive food inspiration, supermarkets are stocking up on all things peppermint and gingerbread, and chefs like "Everyday Italian" star Giada De Laurentiis have begun to share secrets to their favorite holiday foods.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Bobby Flay 'Isn't Good At' When It Comes To His Cookbooks

Oh, Bobby Flay, what aren't you good at? This OG celebrity chef and (highly paid) longtime Food Network star is filled with culinary knowledge, from how to keep dishes warm on Thanksgiving to making the perfect cheeseburger. Flay has always shared his food knowledge on various media platforms, including countless Food Network series, more than a dozen cookbooks (via The Kitchn), and a hearty number of Instagram posts.
RECIPES
Insider

18 things you probably didn't know about Bobby Flay

With 16 books and 16 cooking shows to his name, he's also one of the most successful. Flay first worked in a kitchen as a teenager because he "had nothing else to do that day." When Flay was 8 years old, he asked for an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas. His...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Why Giada De Laurentiis Says You Need An Immersion Blender

The holidays demand a lot of multi-tasking. Not only are there lots of things that need to be done outside the home like Christmas shopping, present wrapping, and house decorating — but the kitchen itself can be a tad ... chaotic. The kitchen tends to be the center of the flurry of activity with a long list of things that need to be taken care of: Food shopping for the holiday meal, preparing menus, juggling prep for tons of ingredients, and managing cooking times to get things out in time.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Giada De Laurentiis’ Daughter Jade Is Her Mini-Me! Meet the Food Network Host’s Only Child

Cooking runs in the family! Giada De Laurentiis is dominating television with multiple Food Network shows and owns several successful restaurants across the U.S. The Italian-born chef is a proud mom on top of all of her incredible personal achievements. Giada welcomed her daughter, Jade De Laurentiis Thompson, with her ex-husband, Todd Thompson, on March 29, 2008.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy, Goat Cheese Baked Pasta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites.
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Just Teased A New Cookbook With Daughter Sophie

Celebrity chef and television personality Bobby Flay is super proud of his only child, Sophie Flay, a daughter he shares with ex-wife Kate Connelly. Sophie is a budding community journalist at ABC7 in Los Angeles, a job she snagged after graduating from the University of Southern California (via People). Flay isn't shy when it comes to bragging about Sophie, telling Parade, "I think Sophie is going to eclipse me in every part of her life. She has a special way about her. She's well-liked, and she's very inclusive to everyone around her. She is savvy and an extremely hard worker."
LOS ANGELES, CA
c21media.net

Food Network US, Discovery+ bring in Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis

Discovery-owned Food Network in the US has signed an exclusive content deal with Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis. De Laurentiis will produce and front content for both Food Network’s linear channel and the Discovery+ streaming platform. The first project under the deal is Simply Giada, a series inspired by...
RECIPES
Mashed

Simply Giada: Release Date, Recipes And More - What We Know So Far

Italian-American celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has been teaching fans how to prepare traditional Italian dishes for many years — but she didn't completely enjoy working in food television at first. She spoke about her experience filming her first Food Network show, "Everyday Italian," in a 2014 conversation with Parade. Initially, De Laurentiis believed that viewers underestimated her skills as a cook, adding, "My looks were a big part of it. When you don't fit the image people have [of a chef], it's difficult to break that wall down."
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Christmas Song

While Bobby Flay isn't frequently associated with Christmas, it's a safe bet that any chef would have some holiday cheer up their sleeves. Interestingly enough, the season does hold a special place in Flay's heart and memory: One Christmas, he asked for an Easy-Bake Oven instead of opting for something else. This served as partial inspiration for the start of his cooking career.
MUSIC
michiganchronicle.com

YumVillage Marketplace and Pantry Owner and Chief on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Godwin Ihentuge, a Nigerian American chef and restaurateur of Afro-Caribbean YumVillage, 6500 Woodward Ave., will be premiering on television tonight with Iron Chef Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay. His Nigerian cuisine will be on full display as the Detroit chef takes on the well-known chef on the top-rated show,...
DETROIT, MI
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy