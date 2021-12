The Davenport Public Library is pleased to announce the addition of Kanopy to our digital offerings. Kanopy provides access to movies that can be streamed on-demand. Feature films, classic movies, foreign films and documentaries can be viewed. Kanopy Kids has a selection of educational and entertainment content for children ages 2-8. Parental controls may be set up. Many of The Great Courses can be subscribed to, as well. Once you start a Great Course, you have 30 days to complete it.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO