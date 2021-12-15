ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Haden Still Sidelined; Watt, Highsmith Both Limited

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Tennessee Titans, and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day. Not practicing on Wednesday were cornerback...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Steelers are saying about Titans ahead of Week 15 game

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) will travel to Heinz Field in Week 15 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), a team looking to keep its already shaky playoff hopes alive. These two teams last met in 2020 in a game that was postponed and rescheduled due to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. Pittsburgh would eventually secure the victory over Tennessee in Week 7, 27-24.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
recordargusnews.com

Steelers hopeful Watt, Haden will play against Titans

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will be available when Tennessee visits Heinz Field on Sunday. Watt left last Thursday’s 36-28 loss to Minnesota in the first half with a groin injury. Haden hasn’t played since spraining his foot in a tie against Detroit last month. “A number of […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – ILB Robert Spillane – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ OLB T.J. Watt Listed Inside Top 5 Of NFL.com’s DPOY Favorites

The season that Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is putting together is without a doubt worthy of the NFL’s Defensive Player of Year award, let alone some Most Valuable Player attention. Through just 11 games, Watt has already set a career high with 16 sacks and...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Continues Climb Up NFL.com’s QB Index For Second Straight Week

Two straight strong weeks throwing the football, two straight weeks rising up NFL.com’s QB Index for Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Fresh off of a vintage performance against the Minnesota Vikings eight days ago, Roethlisberger finds himself inching closer and closer to the top 20 in NFL.com’s QB Index compiled by Gregg Rosenthal.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Watt: Steelers Must Be ‘Aware’ Of Titans’ Ryan Tannehill And Scrambling Abilities

Another week, another athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to be prepared for. After dealing with the likes of Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the Steelers are preparing for the likes of Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the Week 15 matchup at Heinz Field.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Butler Glad To Get Physical Spillane Back; Says Bush Won’t Play All The Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers sure played quite a few of their inside linebackers against the Minnesota Vikings as Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Marcus Allen and even rookie Buddy Johnson all logged defensive snaps in that Thursday night road loss. On Sunday, the Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field, and based on what defensive coordinator Keith Butler said on Thursday during his weekly press conference, it sounds like we could be poised to see as many as five inside linebackers play in that home contest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy