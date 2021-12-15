ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Keeps Making His Divorce From Kim Kardashian Messier And Messier

By L.C.
 2 days ago
Kanye West is determined to get his wife back, despite Kim Kardashian going full steam ahead with their divorce. West and Kardashian first confirmed rumors of a pending split when the reality star filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. Kimye wed back in 2014, and have since...

