ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

North County Storm Weather Updates

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03A6ba_0dNqkbvg00

Within 24 hours, the county saw over two inches of rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Following two solid days of rain, San Luis Obispo County received about half a day to soak in its much-needed rainfall. More rain is expected throughout the county until the end of the month.

High winds and rains left over 2,000 San Luis Obispo County residents without power on Dec. 13 and 14.

During the start of the storm on Monday, Dec. 13, 4,500 PG&E customers were without power in San Luis Obispo County. The outages affected customers mainly in San Luis Obispo and Northern Shandon. An equipment issue caused a second outage in Santa Margarita.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 180 customers were affected by the outage. The majority of the customers without power were located in southern SLO County.

Rainfall measurements (in inches) from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 morning, according to SLO County Public works and Paso Robles City:

  • Shandon 1.48
  • Paso Robles 2.61
  • Templeton 3.28
  • Atascadero 2.28
  • Creston 2.32

Central Coast beaches are under a 72 hour advisory following the storm. Officials in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties are advising the public to avoid contact with ocean and creek water for three days following the storm that has brought rain to the Central Coast on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials are calling the storm a “significant rain event,” which has brought stormwater runoff to the area. Because the stormwater is untreated, it can carry high levels of bacteria and other pollutants, officials say.

Contact with contaminated water can bring the risk for illnesses like rashes, fever, chills, or vomiting.

They ask surfers and swimmers to avoid contact with oceans and creeks for 72 hours following the rain.

Santa Barbara County health officials added that those who harvest shellfish should wait ten days before harvesting them.

The rain is expected to slow down on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and pick up again on Thursday morning, with storms to follow again next week. There are no other advisories for the second set of storms expected to roll in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/06-12/12/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2021. 15:19— Hope Desiree...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Santa Margarita, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Creston, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
City
Templeton, CA
The Atascadero News

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Wraps Up Successful 37th Dinner

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday Nov. 25, over 1,200 meals were distributed to the community for the 37th Thanksgiving for Paso Robles at Centennial Park. Chairman David Kudija reports that while it was one of the lightest days they’ve had for dine-in meals, Turkey Day went “Amazingly!” The Thanksgiving crew delivered more meals than ever before, which Kudija attributes to COVID and people wishing to stay home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Beaches#Contaminated Water#Bacteria#Extreme Weather#Pg E#Slo County Public
The Atascadero News

Local Christmas Tree Lots Ready for the Season

Agape Christmas Trees in Atascadero has been serving the community for 15 years. It’s that time of year again, and nothing gets you in the holiday mood like Christmas Tree shopping. It’s the perfect reason to gather the family together, bundle up, grab something warm to drink, and go find that perfect bundle of branches to bring home.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Holidays are Here! Mark Your Calendars! by Barbie Butz

You’d better be “making your list and checking it twice” ‘cause Christmas is just around the corner, and you won’t want to forget anyone. From San Miguel to Santa Margarita and outlying areas, you’ll find restaurants, wineries and breweries, and local shops with great ideas for gift-giving. Mark your calendars...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

ECHO’s 3rd Annual Turkey Trot November 25

ATASCADERO — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) 3rd Annual North County Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Bandstand. Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costume while they run/walk twice around the lake. Prizes will be awarded for the best...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Fall Fest a Huge Success

ATASCADERO — Excitement was in the air over the weekend at the very first Atascadero Fall Festival. Roughly 15,000 people flocked to the Atascadero Sunken Gardens to enjoy carnival rides, live music, local vendors, and amazing street food. The Atascadero Fall Festival, put on by En Fuego Events and presented by the City of Atascadero and Visit Atascadero, was a free event for the whole community!
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Choose Two Draft Maps to Further Analyze for Redistricting

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss redistricting on Friday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The redistricting process began in March when the update came that the census data wouldn’t come through until later, and the timeline was set for the entire process. In July, the first redistricting hearing was held, and community input was heard ahead of census data. Oct. 26 was the second redistricting hearing to consider draft maps from the public and advisory committees.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Holiday and Community Gatherings in North County By Barbie Butz

Last weekend was a busy one here in the North County. The Holiday Boutique at Atascadero Lake drew a lot of visitors who started their holiday shopping early. The Elks held their traditional Veteran’s Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, and the Printery Foundation held its annual meeting on Sunday, at The Groves on 41, with the help of the north San Luis Obispo County chapter, AGUA CALIENTE, of Questers, who planned a silent auction for the event.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

A Busy November for the City of Atascadero

ATASCADERO — A crowd gathered at the new Pickleball Courts in Atascadero on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The courts are the newest addition to the Colony Park Community Center on Traffic Way. Atascadero Pickleball Club President Barbara Sims cut the ribbon. To break...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
917
Followers
2K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy