Robert Menendez was darting to the US Capitol to reach the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday when he fell and dislocated his shoulder. But the senator from New Jersey said he’s learnt a ”good lesson” from trying to be “too responsible.” Mr Menendez slipped at the subway, crashing onto the floor and injuring his right shoulder. “It’s called being too responsible, all to get to the vote and to get to another hearing,” Mr Menendez told NJ News after the injury. “The hearings will always be there and the votes will always be there. Good lesson." The...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO