ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX23 EXCLUSIVE: Family of man killed by Arby’s manager to receive six-figure settlement

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KraZU_0dNqkPHq00

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a man shot and killed by a restaurant manager in east Tulsa in March 2019 is set to receive a more than $150,000 settlement by the restaurant’s owner.

Desean Tallent was shot and killed by Deionna Young, a then-manager at the Arby’s located East 41st Street and South Garnett, during a heated disagreement. Young told Tulsa Police that Tallent spit on her and yelled at her, but according to Jeff Krigel, the attorney for Tallent’s family, a witness came forward and said Tallent and other customers walked into Young’s bad day where she was already short tempered and frustrated with other matters.

Young said she felt threatened when Tallent came back to the store a second time after their first heated exchange, but Tallent’s family said he wasn’t returning to the restaurant to get revenge or hurt Young, he was returning to ask for his order to be fixed.

Young then got in her car, followed Tallent up Garnett to East 31st Street where she shot him once in the torso. Tallent would crash his car into the front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market where he would die from his wound.

Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“It’s been hard,” Meoshia Turner said to FOX23 on Wednesday. “I’m working two jobs and doing the job of two parents just trying to raise our family. I have to rely on my sister and other family members for things he normally would’ve done.”

Turner and her four children were awarded $160,000 from the Arby’s franchisee after a court found that Turner was acting in her official managerial capacity and never clocked out to pursue and then kill Tallent, court records obtained by FOX23 show. Krigel argued that Young killed Tallent while she was still on the clock. Though the settlement was approved by one Tulsa County judge, it is still being held up in probate court because some of the money must be held in a trust for Tallent’s children until they reach 18.

Just under $1,000 of the money will go to OSU Medical Center where Tallent was rushed to before being declared dead, but there is still an outstanding bill for the services they rendered.

“Its been three years of hell to be honest with you,” Turner said. “I still don’t feel like we got justice with the plea deal she got.”

Turner was married to Tallent for nearly eight years.

“My kids see their friends with their dads, and they realize they can’t do those things,” Turner said.

FOX23 reached out to Arby’s for a comment. We were told they did not have one since the settlement is with a franchisee. So far, FOX23 has not heard back from the franchisee.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man for QuikTrip thefts totaling more than $100k

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested Thurman Rowe for a string of grand larcenies at several QuikTrips totaling more than $100,000. Tulsa police were notified by QuikTrip Security that Rowe was a suspect in the grand larcenies. Three QuikTrips say they documented Rowe stealing $1,600 in items, like...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police officer involved in collision

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded a two-car accident involving a Tulsa police officer near 96th and Riverside. Police say the officer was heading north on Riverside Parkway around 8:30 p.m. when the collision took place. The other driver was heading east on East 96th Street. It is not...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Father of Bartlesville shooting victim shares about loss of son

A family is shattered, and now grieving the life of Austin Standeford who was one of the victims in a double homicide in Bartlesville on Dec. 13. Mike Standeford, described his son, forty-year-old Austin Standeford, as the light and love of his life. “He was my baby, everything I had.”Standeford,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

OSBI, local police investigate murder of Muskogee County man

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — State and local agencies are investigating the murder of a Muskogee County man. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now assisting the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office with in the investigation. The body of 38-year-old Dwayne Swift was found Thursday afternoon in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police
KRMG

Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop 'just went chaotic'

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop "just went chaotic" after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave. Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright's April 11 death, said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she "didn't want to hurt anybody" that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy