With recent recalls of cooked ham and pepperoni products — as well as two recalls arising out of potential arsenic contamination, one of which involved baby food — on the brain, it might appear as if food recalls are on the upswing. However, a quick review of the data suggests that what is actually "up" is not so much the volume of recalls but the fact that food safety standards are improving, along with the technology for monitoring food safety. In fact, there has been a downward trend in recalls since at least as far back as 2016, according to data supplied by Statista and a 2021 food recall trends report from Aon.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO