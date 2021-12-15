Masked Singer Season 6 Grand Finale LIVE – Queen of Hearts or Bull to be named winner for 2021 as Nick Cannon hosts

THE Masked Singer is back again tonight -- and a new champion will be crowned during the Grand Finale.

Season 6 of the Masked Singer will come to a close tonight, with either Queen of Heart or Bull to be named the winner for 2021.

The Bull's costume finds him decked out in gold embellishments and a matador suit.

The Queen of Hearts made her debut with La Vie en Rose.

Her costume consists of a large, heart-shaped bodice complete with bright blue lips and a singular blue eye.

On last week's epussode Banana Split was eliminated and revealed to be Katherine McPhee and her husband, producer David Foster.

In the other semi-final, Skunk joined Beach Ball, Hamster, Cupcake, Baby, Dalmatian, Pufferfish, Mother Nature, and Octopus as characters who had all been sent home this season.

Nick Cannon hosts the show, with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy the judges.

Please read our Masked Singer finale live blog for the latest news and updates...

Fans love Nick Cannon's finale look

The singer noticed the comments online.

Fans torn about Queen of Hearts' identity

While most people seem to think Todrick Hall is the Bull, viewers are more divided on who is behind the Queen of Hearts' mask.

Queen of Heart looks back

"After a lifetime of being judged for everything, it was time to have a little fun," said the Queen.

She added that while her "heart" is her strength, learning new songs has been her weakness because she's not used to singing other people's songs.

Fans think Todrick is the Bull

Many viewers of the Masked Singer took to social media to share their belief that Todrick Hall is the Bull.

Bull's road to the finale

The Bull shared that what most people might not know about him is that he's "extremely insecure."

In a look back at his performances, Bull said he was glad he was being allowed to do unconventional things with his costume like doing the splits when he performed to Circus by Britney Spears.

Queen of Hearts' biggest rival

The finalist said the Banana Split was her toughest competition.

"It was two against one last week, but I'm still here!" said the Queen.

Banana Split was unmasked as Katherine McPhee and David Foster.

Queen of Hearts on the Mallard

The finalist spoke of her time in Group B, and specially of Mallard, who was unmasked as Willie Robertson

"Who knew the guy from Duck Dynasty could perform like that?" said the Queen. "I was so impressed!"

The Bull's favorite performance

The Bull sang Straight Up by Paula Abdul and conquered his feat of heights during the performance in one of the season's memorable moments.

The Bull's nemesis

The Bull shared that his "nemesis" from day one was the Skunk, who was unmasked as singer Faith Evans during the Group A final.

"Bull was such a standout talent," said Evans.

"Skunk, you bet I'm gonna rep Group A in tonight's finale," said the Bull.

Previously unseen footage

Wednesday's night episode included some never-before-seen footage, such as a clip of Natasha Bedingfield practicing as Pepper during her time on the show.

"I was jealous of her voice and left in tears," the Bull said of one of Pepper's performances, adding he didn't think he could beat her.

"I'm still in disbelief that I beat her," he said.

Queen of Hearts' Christmas song

The Queen of Hearts sang the classic Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas for her first performance of the night

Bull's first performance

The Bull took the stage first to perform Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives.

Queen of Hearts and the Bull together

The two contestants took the stage together for the first time ever at the beginning of Wednesday's show to share their feelings on getting to the finale.

"It means the world to me. I did not honestly think i was going to make it this far. I was just along for the ride but I'm sure glad I got here," said the Bull.

"I think this show has been so fun, and it's just the privilege of a lifetime to get to express yourself this way with such talented people," added the Queen of Hearts.

The finale is on NOW

The Masked Singer two-hour finale is on Fox now.

Mama June rooting for Queen of Hearts

Mama June and her daughter Alana, known as Honey Boo Boo, were eliminated earlier this season.

Do contestants get paid?

According to Bustle, contestants on The Masked Singer likely do not get paid at all.

The outlet states the show itself is “just for fun.”

“Each person behind the masks is a celebrity of some kind who presumably has plenty of money and opportunities, so it wouldn’t make sense to give them even more,” Bustle continued.

Every season, the winner of The Masked Singer earns a trophy with a mask on it, while the judge who guessed correctly the most amount of times earns the Golden Ear trophy.

There is apparently no cash prize on the show, and no specific option to donate to a charity.

Does the winner get a prize?

The prize that the champion of the singing show receives is a trophy with a mask on it.

The judge who manages to guess the most contestants wins a Golden Ear trophy.

This prize was a late addition to the show, coming in the fourth season of The Masked Singer.

There is no cash prize on the show or donation to a charity of the celebrity’s choice.

Who was Banana Split?

Banana Split is one of only two duos to compete on the show.

The first duo was back in season 4 when Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black dressed up as Snow Owls.

While they might be the second duo, Banana Split is the first duo to not be inside the same costume together.

The duo was revealed to be Katherine McPhee and David Foster.

Celebrity fans get ready for the show

As the Masked Singer's finale approached on Wednesday, many celebrities such as Gordon Ramsey and Nick Carter invited people to watch tonight's show.

Ciera supports the Bull

The superstar performer shared a message of support for the Bull on Wednesday shortly before the finale.

Guesses on Queen of Hearts

Some guesses include Jewel, whose album Pieces of You celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year; Shakira, another multi-lingual star, whose video for Whenever, Wherever features horses like the one in the Queen of Heart's first clue package; and Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed the Red Queen in Tim Burton’s 2010 film Alice in Wonderland.

Who do fans think Bull is?

There are plenty of fan theories, but the top guesses are former American Idol star Todrick Hall, Backstreet Boy Lance Bass and John Cena.

Who has been unmasked this season?

Skunk: Faith Evans

Caterpillar: Bobby Berk

Mallard: Willie Robertson

Pepper: Natasha Bedingfield

Jester: Johnny Rotten

Beach Ball: Honey Boo Boo and Mama June

Hamster: Rob Schneider

Cupcake: Ruth Pointer

Baby: Larry the Cable Guy

Dalmation: Tyga

Pufferfish: Toni Braxton

Mother Nature: Vivica A. Fox

Octopus: Dwight Howard

Banana Split: David Foster & Katherine McPhee

How to watch the finale

The Masked Singer finale premieres on Fox at 8pm ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

You can also stream the finale on Hulu, FuboTV, Tubi TV and YouTube TV.

Queen of Heart's clues

