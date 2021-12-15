Auburn Man Charged After Robbing Walmart with a Knife

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Jed T. Waddell, 55, of 5012 Pilgrimport Road, Sodus following the investigation into the traffic stop. It is alleged that Waddell was driving a vehicle Eastbound on State Route 104 in Williamson at a high rate of speed and failing to keep right. Upon further investigation into the subsequent traffic stop Waddell was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Waddell was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where a breath test resulted in a BAC of .11%. Waddell was charged with DWI, DWI Common Law, Speed Over 55, Failure to Keep Right and Refusal to Submit to a Preliminary Breath Screening. Waddell was transported to the Wayne County Jail for processing before being released on tickets. Waddell is to appear in the Town of Williamson court on 01/05/2022 before the presiding Judge to answer to the charges.

SODUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO