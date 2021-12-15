ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn Man Charged After Robbing Walmart with a Knife

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Auburn man has been arrested after robbing the local Walmart with a knife. FingerLakes1 reports police responded to the Grant Ave...

FL Radio Group

