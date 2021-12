Anyone else constantly asking themselves, "Where did the time go?" at the end of each weekday? Maybe it's the fact that it gets dark earlier, or perhaps it's all the work we're trying to cram in before the end of the year while also trying to make our homes feel extra jolly? Whatever it is, preparing weeknight dinners feels like more of a struggle this month than most. To take some of the pressure off, we spoke with Jenny Rosenstrach, creator of the award-winning blog Dinner: A Love Story and the bestselling cookbook of the name ($29.99, barnesandnoble.com), to get her best advice. Here, Rosenstrach shares tips for making dinner work on these tight December weeknights; plus, she shares a look inside her own pantry and offers suggestions for taking some of the emotional labor out of dinner prep.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO