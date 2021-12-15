Free pet adoptions this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a new furry addition to your family? This Saturday may be your chance.

PetSmart and Animal Care and Protective Services will be holding free pet adoption events on Dec. 18 for one day only.

The PetSmart event will be at 356 Monument Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ACPS will be at 2020 Forest Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To see the pets up for adoption, visit coj.net/pets. City license fees may apply.

