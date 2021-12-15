ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'The Proof Is in the Pudding': Why Focus on Billing Is Paying Off for Law Firms

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory,...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Unfinished Business: The Pandemic Cybersecurity Gaps Firms Haven't Filled

Business disruption plans weren’t made for a pandemic. And neither were law firms’ cybersecurity. The transition to a remote workforce last year left many firm scrambling to address their heightened cyber risks and plug vulnerabilities in their IT systems. Almost two years later, however, it’s clear that firms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
Law.com

Susman Godfrey Year-End Bonuses Soar Above Market Rate

It’s a really good time to be an associate at Susman Godfrey, the Houston-based litigation boutique that announced bonuses on Wednesday that far exceed the market rate at Big Law firms. The median bonus for each class of associates at Susman Godfrey ranges from $115,000 to $215,000, far exceeding...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Lawyers
Law.com

Change Is Constant: The Year in Law Firm Disruption

Welcome to the Law Firm Disrupted, a briefing from Law.com reporter Dan Packel that surveys new competitive pressures on law firms and how their managers are coping, plus insights on the tactics and tech employed by would-be disruptors. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want to be alerted to this dispatch in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Focused on Diversity, but Ignoring Equity and Inclusion: The Morning Minute

DIVERSITY AND EXCLUSION - Law firms have dedicated a great deal of focus to increasing diversity, but many are falling short on enacting meaningful changes to improve equity and inclusion, Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports. Not only does that undermine retention efforts, it can also create a dynamic of tokenism, which can alienate people from underrepresented groups. Clients increasingly expect that their matters will be handled by diverse teams of outside counsel. Rushing to meet those expectations, firms too often prioritize diversity on paper over meaningful inclusion, according to a number of industry observers. “We’ve heard from countless in-house counsel that there is often a bait-and-switch that occurs from the initial RFP process to when they see the first bill and the team who is doing the work,” Caren Stacy, CEO of Diversity Lab, told Smith in an email. “Billing data often shows that the outside counsel team is not nearly as diverse as the pitch materials indicated or the diverse individuals are doing low-level work without much visibility to and interaction with the client.”
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Finding Hybrid Hard: The Morning Minute

HYBRID HARDSHIPS - The pandemic was incredibly trying and difficult for the legal industry in many ways. Still, it taught us all something valuable about law firms. In the face of crushing adversity, so many of them were able to reach down deep and discover new levels of resiliency and adaptability they never knew they were capable of… Anyway, that’s all over now. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, a new survey has found that, 21 months into the pandemic, law firms are struggling mightily with the concept of hybrid work. Some lawyers are in the office, others are out of the office—it’s bedlam! Getting phased office returns right is still the most pressing challenge facing law firms heading into 2022, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, published Dec. 9. The report also found some firm leaders believe the current norm of part-time, in-person work is presenting more hurdles than that initial wave of the pandemic that sent most everyone home 100% of the time. “Many firms tell us that implementing a hybrid model is proving to be more challenging than operating a fully remote model,” the report said.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Fear and Bullying by Management is on the Way Out at Law Firms

As young lawyers become more mobile and less motivated by intimidation tactics, more leaders are changing their ways. Many lawyers who have been around a while can recall times early in their career when an angry, yelling partner would intimidate associates to work all hours and perform at a high level.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Are Struggling to Make the Hybrid Model Work

The most immediate challenge for law firms in 2022 remains hybrid work, according to a new report. The 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory found many firms believe hybrid models have been more daunting than fully remote work. Most firms said in a survey they'd like their lawyers back at least...
LAW
abovethelaw.com

I Owe My Soul To The Law Firm Store…

We’ve said it multiple times now: don’t offer any kind of seasonal “gift” until you’ve ponied up bonuses. Not only is it just tacky, it’s a slap in the face to associates who are keeping one eye glued to their inbox awaiting the inevitable bonus match. Whatever the “gift” may be, it’s not going to top the bonuses that associates rely upon to get out of law school debt.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Law firms focus on digital skills to ease legal pressures

Far from the jury boxes and witness stands, the mundane but vital administrative tasks that law firms must grapple with have become one of the hottest areas in legal tech. Like the corporations they represent, lawyers have been forced to embrace new technologies to survive. And artificial intelligence and machine learning tools are becoming ever more of a necessity for law firms, which traditionally have been slow to invest in tech upgrades.
LAW
Financial Times

Law firm professionals driving radical change

These five law firm professionals are working alongside lawyers to change their organisations from the inside: David Curran is building a significant ESG advisory practice at Paul, Weiss; Gillian Scott is creating legal products at Osler; David Wang is automating legal processes and collaborating with other law firms and clients at Wilson Sonsini; Mollie Nichols has built a team at Hogan Lovells focused on data solutions.
LAW
Law.com

Why the GC of Real Estate Multinational Lendlease Wants Feedback From Law Firms

Karen Pedersen says in-house counsel can get "blinkered," and then fail to see possibilities. Usually, outside counsel want feedback from their clients. But when Lendlease’s group general counsel Karen Pedersen engages outside law firms, she wants to hear the firms’ opinions on what her people are like to work with and if the Australia-based international real estate and investment company can do anything better.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Cravath abandons strict pay model, joining most law firm peers

(Reuters) - Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore said Monday it is changing how it pays its partners, moving away from a strictly seniority-based compensation system that it has long embraced. In adopting a so-called modified lockstep system, Cravath is following in the footsteps of other firms, including...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Risk Factors Combine to Make Wage-and-Hour Audits a Priority for Employers in 2022

As 2021 draws to a close, many employers are looking ahead to 2022 and hoping to reduce legal risk in the new year. Yet, pay practices put in place for nonexempt employees during the pandemic combined with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision in July in Heimbach v. Amazon.com have created a perfect storm of wage-and-hour risk for Pennsylvania employers.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

5-Star Workers' Compensation Insurance: Final days to enter

Which carriers are setting the standards in the industry? Rate the performance of America’s major insurers in the workers’ compensation space on or before Friday, December 17. Firmly established as the leading independent report on carriers’ performance from the broker perspective, Insurance Business’s 5-Star Workers’ Compensation Insurance report...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Why I Left My Law Firm: A Rundown Of What’s Behind The Associate Talent Drain

The U.K. legal sector has experienced an associate talent drain like no other in 2021: increasing workloads, the reignited pay war and the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to associates reassessing their careers. While some associates have jumped to competitor firms or moved in-house, others have decided to...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

JPMorgan fined $200 million for allowing employees to do business on WhatsApp, private devices

Regulators hit JPMorgan Chase with $200 million in fines for violating federal record-keeping laws, including looking the other way while employees conducted business over WhatsApp and personal devices. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a record $125 million settlement on Friday, citing “longstanding failures” by JPMorgan’s securities arm to keep...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy