The Best LEGO Set for Dads Has Big Bird in It

While Lego has a more expensive, elaborately detailed Pirates of Barracuda Bay set aimed at teenagers, we’d argue this $100 Pirate Ship is a better bet, especially for younger kids — and the parents who want to build with them. Aimed at ages nine and up, most of the 1,264 pieces in this set pull double duty. They go into building the main ship at an impressive 14-inches tall and 18-inches long. This main assembly does not disappoint. There is so much detail that parents will get a kick of helping with, from the skull baring sail to intimate captain’s quarters complete with desk, map, and swing open sides, to a working anchor, rutter, and cannons. The detail even extends down to the shark, which has ball joints for movable tail, fins, and jaw.
