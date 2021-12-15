ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best LEGO Set for Dads Has Big Bird in It

By Sal Vaglica
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Sesame Street corner is buzzing with activity with the famous crew you remember. Everyone’s here, from tallest to shortest, you’ve got Big Bird down to Ernie’s rubber ducky. Technically, this 1,367 piece set is for 18 years and up, so it’s a bit more advanced for...

