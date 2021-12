It's nugget-hunting szn, friends. The NFL this week has been an avalanche of news. COVID positives, injuries, head-coaching changes, and more. It's hard to keep up. In a typical NFL week, each bit of news will be digested, analyzed, and applied to a daily fantasy football slate. That'll happen for the most part this week, too. But the odds something key goes overlooked increase when there are just so many things altering the landscape.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO