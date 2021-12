"Halo Infinite" has been a game that people have been looking forward to for quite some time, and although it was initially delayed for a year, fans have been happy to learn that it allowed 343 Industries the time to make the game better. Even so, others have been concerned about the fact that three major figures on the "Halo Infinite" team left in the midst of development. Back in 2019, Mary Olson, who was the Lead Producer on the campaign mode, and Tim Longo, who was the Creative Director, left the company. In October the following year, Head of FPS Development Chris Lee resigned as well. This didn't bode well for fans at the time, but Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has recently explained why the departures shouldn't have anyone too worried.

