Leonard Williams listed as limited, Saquon Barkley as out at Giants practice

Saquon Barkley wants to be a part of the New York Giants getting back on track. "I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around," Barkley said. "That's just my mindset, that's my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I'm from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents' house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO