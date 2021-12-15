ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leonard Williams listed as limited, Saquon Barkley as out at Giants practice

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Word on Tuesday was that Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams‘ elbow injury was not as bad as initially feared and that he could be able to play against...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/15: Saquon Barkley, Jake Fromm, more

“I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around,” Barkley told The Associated Press on Tuesday for an upcoming episode of the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s just my mindset, that’s my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I’m from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents’ house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does.”
NFL
GiantsCountry

Saquon Barkley Says Micah Parsons is "LT-Like"

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is obviously very familiar with the play of former Penn State teammate and current Dallas Cowboys budding star Micah Parsons' play. Whether the same can be said about Barkley’s familiarity with Hall of Fame Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, to whom Barkley compared Parsons, is another story.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Saquon Barkley Wants To Stay With Giants, Supports Joe Judge

Saquon Barkley wants to be a part of the New York Giants getting back on track. "I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around," Barkley said. "That's just my mindset, that's my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I'm from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents' house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does."
NFL
numberfire.com

Saquon Barkley (ankle) returns to Giants practice Thursday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday for Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley returned to a limited session after being held out on Wednesday. He has seen between 17-19 touches each of the last three games and the Giants will likely give Barkley a similar workload in Sunday's divisional matchup.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley wants to stay in New York for his entire career

Headed into this offseason, one of the questions for the New York Giants will be how to judge Saquon Barkley. The Giants may have picked up Barkley’s fifth year option, but that doesn’t guarantee his long-term future with the team given his current performance levels. Barkley has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game in 2021, and his 2 touchdowns at this point in the season place him on track to finish with the lowest total of his career outside of last year where he was injured a couple games in.
NFL
FanSided

Saquon Barkley aims to be reason for NY Giants turnaround

Despite an uncertain future, Saquon Barkley hopes that he is part of the NY Giants’ turnaround in coming years. The NY Giants have fallen on hard times over the past decade, suffering through five consecutive losing seasons and failing to win a postseason game since winning the Super Bowl in 2011.
NFL
NFL

