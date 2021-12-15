Leonard Williams listed as limited, Saquon Barkley as out at Giants practice

“I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around,” Barkley told The Associated Press on Tuesday for an upcoming episode of the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s just my mindset, that’s my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I’m from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents’ house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does.”
