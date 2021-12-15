ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State Fan Melts Down Over Travis Hunter Flip to Jackson State

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333BuR_0dNqg2t600

Travis Hunter is making a ton of headlines on Wednesday. Henry is the top recruit in the country and on Early Signing Day he flipped his commitment from Florida State to Deion Sanders' program at Jackson State. Seminoles fans are not happy about it.

An elite cornerback who has been favorably compared to Charles Woodson, Hunter's commitment to Sanders at an HBCU feels like a paradigm shift that involves the intersection of Sanders' magnetism, the rebirth of HBCU athletic programs as potential powers and an ocean of NIL money.

Don't tell Florida State fans that, though. They are livid. Perhaps most personified by this gentleman who joined a Twitter Spaces conversation and was livid at both Florida State and Sanders for his favorite program losing a top recruit.

That's just amazing. Absolutely incredible. It's so perfect. That guy really needs to chill. Being so wrapped up in the decisions of 18 year olds is never a great way to live.

The Big Lead

Did Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders Just Change Everything?

Appearing on Barstool last night, Deion Sanders promised something that might change everything during today's National Signing Day. And he wasn't kidding. Spidey-Senses everywhere were validated when Travis Hunter, widely recognized as the nation's top recruit, changed his mind from Florida State to Jackson State. Here's his shocking announcement, which he absolutely nailed.
NFL
The Big Lead

Dabo Swinney, Who Makes $8.5 Million Annually, is Very Concerned About All the Money in College Football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Still Most Depressed Man Alive as Jaguars Lose Another Embarrassing Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their fifth consecutive game today to drop to 2-11 on the season. The Tennessee Titans beat the Jaguars, 20-0. It is the first time Urban Meyer's team has been shutout this season which means, yes, things can still get worse in Jacksonville. And Urban Meyer definitely knows it. Just look at his face as he walks over for the obligatory postgame handshake with Mike Vrabel.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Larry Brown Sports

On3.com

Former Miami Hurricane receiver announces his transfer commitment

Deion Sanders and Jackson State are putting together an impressive recruiting class for the 2022 season. After flipping the nation’s On3 Consensus No. 2 overall-rated recruit from his alma mater at Florida State, Sanders hauled in another talented player from another big name Florida school. Junior receiver Mark Pope,...
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders Shoots Down Travis Hunter Million-Dollar NIL Deal Rumors

Deion Sanders pulled off an incredible recruiting coup on Wednesday, landing arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class: wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter had been committed to Sanders's alma mater, Florida State, and had Auburn and Georgia involved as finalists entering yesterday's signing day event. He ultimately flipped to Jackson State, putting Sanders's HBCU program, which is 11–1 this season, back in the headlines. During his victory lap today, Sanders appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, and took the opportunity to shoot down rumors that Hunter signed with JSU thanks to a generous NIL package.
COLLEGE SPORTS
