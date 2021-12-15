ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Reserve signals rate hikes in 2022

 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve will wrap up...

kokomoperspective.com

AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
CFO.com

Fed Shifts Toward Rate Hikes Next Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is preparing to raise interest rates as it shifts toward easing inflationary pressures in the economy. After a two-day meeting, the Fed’s policy-making committee said the central bank was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump in inflation in almost four decades, is preparing to pivot. What’s happening: Gone are the days when Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was “transitory.” When the Fed wraps up its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce that it will wind down its emergency bond-buying program faster than expected as it tries to curb rising prices.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve about to turn more aggressive, economist warns

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi predicted the Fed is going to be more "aggressive" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, and expects officials to reveal first steps in combating a 39-year inflation high. MARK ZANDI: They're going to turn more aggressive here. They're going to tell us that they're going...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Fed sees three rate hikes in 2022 as inflation battle begins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve, signaling its inflation target has been met, said on Wednesday it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis.
BUSINESS
CNN

The Fed hints at multiple rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation

New York (CNN Business) — America's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Federal Reserve doubles taper of bond-buying, will raise rates three times in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting.
BUSINESS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Fed expects three interest rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it's pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced Wednesday that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year. The Fed's new forecast that it will raise its benchmark short-term rate three times next year is up from just one rate hike it had projected in September. The Fed's key rate, now pinned near zero, influences many consumer and business loans, including for mortgages, credit cards and auto loans.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after Fed signals 3 rate hikes next year

Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and signaled interest rate increases in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 3 basis points to 1.469%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond, the rate most sensitive to monetary policy, climbed as much as 6 basis points to 0.75%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Fed moves to tamp down inflation, signals three interest rate hikes next year

Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting. Heralding one of the most hawkish policy pivots in years,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Fed Chair Powell Expected to Announces Bond Tapering and Interest Rate Hikes

The growing consensus across the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell are set to expedite the tapering timetable and hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, told Cheddar's Baker Machado that the Fed has room to increase short-term interest rates because the economy is recovering faster than anticipated. "We've had a very rapid turnaround in the business cycle, in the labor market, and in inflation so the policy stance staying the same, calibrated in the same fashion as it was when we had a huge economic emergency, just makes no sense whatsoever," he said.
BUSINESS

