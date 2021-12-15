ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

When is Wreaths Across America Day and what happens?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogN8q_0dNqfn3f00

IN the United States there are multiple days throughout the year that honor and remember those who have served the country through military service.

Wreaths Across America Day is a day to "Remember, Honor and Teach" the organization that carries the mission out is known as Wreaths Across America.

When is Wreaths Across America Day?

Wreaths Across America Day takes place annually each December in the US.

In 2021 the holiday will held on December 18 throughout the country.

Primarily the day is honored at Arlington National Cemetery, which is the United States military cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia.

Those who have died serving the country are buried there beginning from those who fought in the Civil War (1861-1865).

What happens on Wreaths Across America Day?

The day is meant to honor those who have served the country in a military capacity.

The organization's mission is to "Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad," states the organizations website.

The website explains specifically who is remembered on Wreaths Across America Day.

"From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers."

"They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. There are millions of individual stories to tell," the site states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TcnW_0dNqfn3f00
Although wreaths are often associated with the Christmas holiday they also are used for Wreaths Across America Day Credit: Getty Images - Getty

There is currently 4,760 stories on the organizations website made by their supporters.

Those who wish to sponsor someone they want to remember or honor can sponsor a wreath on the website.

One individual wreath sponsorship currently costs $15 according to the site.

What other days does the US honor those who have served?

There are other days throughout the year that honor those who have served the US.

Aside from Wreaths Across America Day below are a few other days to remember:

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Miss America 2022 winner, Emma Broyles?

EMMA Broyles became the first Miss Alaska contestant to be crowned Miss America on Thursday night. The 100th Anniversary of Miss America was held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in a centennial celebration like no other. Who is Emma Broyles?. The Miss America pageant competition was canceled...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Arlington County, VA
Society
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#Present Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
278K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy