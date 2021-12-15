ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spatial Receives $25 Million to Pivot to NFTS, Build the Metaverse

By Isabella Simonetti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpatial, previously an augmented and virtual reality enterprise platform, received an additional $25 million in funding to pivot to NFTs and develop the creative side of the metaverse. Spacial’s NFT Genesis launched Wednesday to give digital creators the opportunity to participate in a limited-edition NFT environment and “own a...

