Everyone Is Devastated That bell hooks Has Passed Away

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll someone would have to do to register the tectonic impact activist and author bell hooks had on contemporary writers, thinkers and people is check Twitter: on Wednesday, news broke that hooks had passed away at the age of 69, and creatives of all kinds are effusively expressing their grief. hooks...

observer.com

BBC

bell hooks: Author and feminist dies aged 69

Acclaimed feminist author and activist bell hooks has died at the age of 69, her family has confirmed. She died on Wednesday at her home in Kentucky "surrounded by her family and friends", according to a statement. hooks was considered a trailblazer within the intersectional feminism movement, and published some...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

bell hooks, generous feminist thinker, has died at 69.

Widely influential feminist thinker and writer bell hooks, given name Gloria Jean Watkins, died today at her home in Berea, Kentucky surrounded by family and friends. She was 69. “The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor,...
BEREA, KY
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

bell hooks Dies at 69

Author, poet, cultural critic, feminist scholar, professor and activist, bell hooks has died at the age of 69. hooks' family confirmed the news to The Washington Post that the trailblazing luminary had passed away from end-stage renal failure early Wednesday morning in her home in Berea Kentucky. Revered as one of the most prominent feminist thinkers of her time, hooks is credited with being one of those responsible for shaping the trajectory of feminism over the past half century, pushing it beyond the confines of White middle class America to encompass critiques of oppressive structures as they fall along lines of race, gender and class.
BEREA, KY
Person
Bell Hooks
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecut.com

Writers Pay Tribute to bell hooks

On Wednesday, the family of bell hooks — renowned feminist activist, cultural critic, writer, and professor — announced that she had died at 69. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, grew up in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she attended segregated schools. She went on to attend Stanford University and started her career as an English professor at the University of Southern California. In 1978, hooks — whose pen name paid tribute to her great-grandmother and who insisted on lowercase letters to keep focus on the substance of her books and “not who I am” — published her first book of poetry, And There We Wept. Over the next four decades, she went on to publish over 40 books, examining race, art, media, class, and more. She was a trailblazer of intersectional feminism, her 1981 book Ain’t I A Woman? examining the effects of racism and sexism on Black women with unflinching clarity and insight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesource.com

Prolific Author, Activist, Trailblazer, bell hooks Dies At Age 69

The beloved author, radical feminist, and poet known as bell hooks has tranisitioned. ‘bell hooks’, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, died on Wednesday at the age of 69. She adopted the ‘bell hooks’ moniker as a tribute to her maternal great-grandmother whose name was Bell Blair...
CELEBRITIES

