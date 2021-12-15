ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Station Eleven’ Makes Great Art Out of a Pandemic (Not This One)

By Dylan Roth
Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two months after cameras started rolling on Station Eleven, the new HBO Max miniseries involving a deadly pandemic, the real-life outbreak of COVID-19 brought production to a halt. By the time shooting resumed in February 2021, the disease had killed millions. COVID-19 still has a worldwide death toll of about...

observer.com

Comments / 0

TVGuide.com

Station Eleven Review: HBO Max Apocalyptic Drama Delivers the Heart We Need to Get Through Our Own Pandemic

HBO Max's Station Eleven contains some of the most horrific events you'll see on television this (or any) year, but it's ultimately not really about death and disaster. Jumping freely across a timeline that spans the years leading up to the arrival of a pandemic that wipes out all but a sliver of the Earth's population and the decades that follow, it's less a story about the end of the world or post-apocalyptic existence and more about what happens in the spaces between crises, as well as the moments of connection created by people living through the worst history has to offer and still finding reasons to carry on — and ultimately doing more than carry on.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Station Eleven: HBO Max's Beautiful Adaptation Makes for a Captivating Journey

The past few years have really pushed us to consider what the end of the world might look like. And in that sense, HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven, an adaptation of the apocalyptic 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel, has unfortunate (or perhaps auspicious) timing. Who wants to watch a show where the world’s population has been ravaged by a pandemic, where characters suffer through what they have lost and debate if hope is a worthy investment? Who wants to inhabit a dark universe that feels just a branch away from our own?
TV SERIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Series-Premiere Recap: The End

Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven opens with an epigraph from the poet Czesław Miłosz: “The bright side of the planet moves toward darkness/ And the cities are falling asleep, each in its hour.” It’s a forensic account of time marching on, not how it feels to be on Earth as hours pass, but what the phenomena looks like from some inhuman perch. As the series premiere of the HBO miniseries based on Mandel’s book ends, that inhuman perspective is personified. A spaceman in orbit watches night crawl across his old home, a Route 66 mug in his space-gloved hand. “There is too much world,” Miłosz’s speaker finishes, overwhelmed by what he cannot see. There’s a corresponding sadness to the spaceman’s remove: He can take in the whole spinning globe, but he can’t touch it.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Lori Petty
Person
Tiya Sircar
Person
Daniel Zovatto
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: Day Zero Pain

In Year Twenty, Kirsten Raymonde (played as an adult by Mackenzie Davis) roams northern Michigan with a band of traveling players that she met back in Year Two. That’s when the players found her — thirsty, bloody, clutching her grubby copy of Miranda’s graphic novel. Now as then, the troupe of about two dozen actors and musicians move between outposts in a ragtag caravan of horses and wagons and camper vans, playing Shakespeare to some of the last audiences on Earth. Their route never changes. With each return, they bring more baggage to the places they’ve already passed through. In the series premiere of Station Eleven, time jumped, but here, time slips. The familiarity of the road and the decades of doing Hamlet set off a tornado of free associations for Kirsten. A patch of forest reminds her of Jeevan’s unexplained disappearance; mourning old Hamlet on stage calls to mind her own orphaning. It’s never clarified if her reminiscences are intentional or intrusive, if she’s mining her trauma to make art or if the past simply haunts her.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

'Station Eleven' imagines a strangely humane human apocalypse

Your personal threshold for pandemic fiction, at this stage in our ongoing global kaleidoscopic bacchanalia of doom, may have dropped precipitously since the post-apocalyptic novel Station Eleven became a sensation in 2014. If so, you may consider the prospect of sitting down to watch a viral pandemic wipe out most of humanity over the course of ten hourlong episodes on HBO Max to be akin to that of attending an immersively tactile theatrical experience called Root Canal: The Musical.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Station Eleven' Producers on Casting Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Lori Petty (Exclusive)

Adapted from the novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven follows the lives of people trying to survive and rebuild decades after society was wiped out by a deadly flu. “It’s a show about a small group of interconnected people before, during, and after a pandemic,” showrunner Patrick Somerville tells ET about the limited HBO Max series, which features a sprawling ensemble, including Caitlin FitzGerald, David Cross, Deborah Cox, Enrico Colantoni, Himesh Patel, Gael García Bernal, Lori Petty and Mackenzie Davis.
TV SERIES
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Eleven#Pandemic#Tattoos#Flora Ulysses#Guilty Party
The Ringer

If You Can Bear It, ‘Station Eleven’ Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

In the miniseries Station Eleven—and before it, the novel Station Eleven, written by Emily St. John Mandel and published in 2014—there exists a graphic novel, also called Station Eleven. Only five copies were ever printed, but through a series of coincidences, two make their way into the hands of children who survive a catastrophic flu and then grow up in its aftermath. As adults, the kids have entirely different takeaways from their mutual influence, the saga of a lonely astronaut marooned on a space station. One takes it as a lesson in the enduring power of art to anchor us through trying times. The other rejects civilization and its trappings altogether, becoming an isolated explorer of his own.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Station Eleven online where you are

Created by Patrick Somerville (HBO’s The Leftovers) and with Hiro Murai directing multiple episodes (FX’s Atlanta, Barry, and the Grammy-winning music video “This is America”), expect a visually potent, emotional adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling novel. Below we explain how to watch Station Eleven online now – and on HBO Max in the US.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Review: A Theater Troupe Struts and Frets After a Pandemic Apocalypse

Suppose there’s a pandemic. Whoops! And it alters the future’s trajectory. Been there. It doesn’t take much imagination to connect to the premise of HBO Max’s 10-episode miniseries “Station Eleven”: A deadly swine flu rapidly devastates the Earth’s population. The disaster sends civilization in a tailspin as the few survivors attempt to carve out the rest of their lives against a post-technological backdrop.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Station Eleven' Meets the End of the World With Optimism | Review

In terms of timing, Station Eleven has just about everything working against it. There are no two ways around the fact that the HBO Max miniseries, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, centers around a pandemic — and is additionally poised to drop in the midst of a landscape where pandemic concerns have left us simultaneously tense, primed for whatever might come next, and exhausted by our present circumstances. But while the apprehension surrounding this fictional premise and its all-too-real similarities to our current situation is understandable, it's how the series illustrates what comes after disaster, and what survives along humanity's own ability to persevere, that makes it an unexpectedly compelling watch — and the end result makes for one of the best TV shows of the year.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Releases New Station Eleven Trailer

Just over a month after offering up a first look teaser, HBO Max has released the full trailer for Station Eleven, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name. As was the case with the teaser, this new trailer showcases the miniseries' star-studded cast which includes Mackenzie Davis, Gael Garcia Bernal, Himesh Patel, and Lori Petty. The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Station Eleven brings the acclaimed pandemic tale to HBO Max

Get your dollar bills ready 'cause it's time to make it rain on 10 guys who are going through Magic Mike boot camp to get their, well, magic back. These "regular Joes" — er, Mikes — will bare it all physically (well, mostly) and emotionally as they learn sexy dance routines in the hopes of being crowned the real Magic Mike and winning a cash prize (hopefully paid out in Benjamins). —Gerrad Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Station Eleven is a profound must-watch experience, even if it takes place in the aftermath of pandemic

"I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic," says Jen Chaney. "But here’s the thing, and I say this with the utmost respect and love: You are wrong. Station Eleven, an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s superb, unexpectedly prescient 2014 novel, is a limited series you should see, not despite the stress we’ve endured in 2020 and 2021 but because of it. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose past credits include Made for Love, Maniac, and, most tellingly, The Leftovers, Station Eleven is a beautifully wrought piece of storytelling that will certainly remind audiences of the coronavirus — it focuses on a flu that spreads rapidly, causing panic, quarantining, and an immense loss of life — but it also presents a much more extreme version of a pandemic than the one we’ve confronted. The sickness in this HBO Max series ... instantly starts taking out humans and basic infrastructure to such an extent that it seems non-hyperbolic when it is referred to as 'the end of the world.'...Yet Station Eleven is, at its core, an uplifting reaffirmation of the value of life and human connection that argues that Americans can and will come together to help one another in the most dire of circumstances."
TV SERIES
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s almost Christmas, but that doesn’t mean streamers are snowed under with festive movies and TV shows exclusively. In fact, this weekend, there’s a noticeable absence of sleigh bells and holly in place of several original features and returning shows. The biggest arrival is The Witcher season...
Vogue Magazine

Station Eleven Is, Hands Down, the Best New Show of the Year

This isn’t even close: Station Eleven is the best new TV show of the year. It’s haunting, gorgeously made, heartfelt, an end-of-the-world vision that lifts you up as much as it gives you nightmares. It may also be the year’s hardest show to recommend. Will you watch a 10-episode series in which the globe is decimated by a novel flu strain?
TV SERIES
