Assault and Drug Possession Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.

Xavier Hernandez was arrested for EVADING ARREST DETENTION and MISC US MARSHALL HOLD at 7:50 p.m. Hernandez’s bond has been set at $500.00.

Heather Zimmerman was arrested for ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE and ASSAULT CLASS C at 11:05 a.m. and was released at 1:13 p.m. the next day on $512.00 bond.

There are currently 542 in use by inmates at the TGCDF as of Wednesday morning. Not every inmate in custody is in the facility long enough to stay overnight. Some inmates who qualify for bond are released as soon as they make bond.

*The booking report uses an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report titled “Drug Slang Code Words” for terms meaning marijuana.*

The following individuals were booked into the TGCDF on Tuesday, December 14, 2021:

Eugene Leach was arrested for CRIMINAL TRESPASS at 2:49 a.m. Leach’s bond has been set at $500.00.

Michael Noland was arrested for POSS CS PG 1 <1G, EVADING ARREST DETENTION, MISC CPF x1, and MISC FTA X1 at 3:46 a.m. Noland’s bond has been set at $8,002.00.

Enoch Hernandez was arrested for VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE at 1:43 p.m.

Name Heather Zimmerman, Xavier Hernandez Copyright Tom Green County Sheriff Office