ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

JFK assassination: National Archives releases previously classified documents

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtY5P_0dNqf1yA00

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 previously classified records connected to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The documents appeared online after President Joe Biden in October delayed their release to give officials more time to review them, a process slowed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a memo, the president said the delay was “necessary to protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations” and that those concerns outweigh “the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

>> Related: White House delays release of JFK assassination files; cites ‘identifiable harm’

The release left more than 10,000 documents either partially redacted or unreleased in their entirety, CNN reported. Biden in October set a Dec. 15, 2022, deadline for a more “comprehensive release” of documents.

In 1992, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act aimed at making public records relevant to Kennedy’s assassination. Polls have shown that many Americans continue to believe Kennedy died Nov. 22, 1963, in a conspiracy that involved more than just Lee Harvey Oswald, the man charged in the former president’s death. A 2013 poll by Gallup found that only 30% of Americans believed Oswald was the lone gunman responsible for killing Kennedy.

Oswald was killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television before he could face a jury.

In 2018, President Donald Trump delayed the release of records related to Kennedy’s death until October 2021, citing national security concerns, according to The Washington Post.

In the decades since Kennedy’s assassination, officials have released more than 5 million pages of records related to the shooting.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Additional secret JFK assassination files released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Oswald met KGB before JFK assassination, delayed records dump shows

Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent just two months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to newly unsealed confidential documents stemming from JFK’s murder. The CIA memos, part of a trove of nearly 1,500 documents released Wednesday by the National Archives and Records Administration,...
POTUS
Voice of America

What is the US National Archives?

When John Carlin started his job at the head of the U.S. National Archives back in June of 1995, he was shocked to learn that government emails were not being preserved. “They, at that time, did not consider email as a record, and I said, ‘Folks, I may not be an archivist, but those are records,’” says Carlin, who served as archivist for a decade. “By September I was able to go through the process of getting that changed. More and more records now are coming in the archives in the electronic form.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jack Ruby
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Relations#The National Archives#Usnatarchives#White House#Cnn#Americans#Gallup#Sec
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy