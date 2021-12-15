December 15 — The David Roddy Show – HR 2

President and CEO of Aims Community College, Dr. Leah Bornstein talks about events and what’s to come to the college. CDOT Region 4 Communications Manger, Jared Fiel discusses I-25 roadwork, the importance of seat belts and new work starting soon on highway 85 at Peckham. Podcast: Play in new window...
MD, psychiatrist and author, Dr. Carole Lieberman talks about the school shooting that took place at Oxford High School, what could have been prevented and illustrating the profile of a school shooter.
Caitlin Palar with North Range Behavioral Health, talks about kids mental health and how you can help. CDOT Region 4 Communications Manager, Jared Fiel talks about continuous I-25 work and even more ways to get updates on CO highways and byways.
BOULDER — Mike Sanford, a veteran of 17 seasons as a college coach in assorted positions including six as an offensive coordinator, has been named the latter at the University of Colorado, head coach Karl Dorrell announced Friday. As with all hires of this nature, it is subject to...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After continued evaluation of the Colorado State men’s basketball program based on various public health professional recommendations and regarding COVID, the Rams will no longer participate in the C.M. Newton Classic against No. 6 Alabama next Tuesday night. The games with both Tulsa and Alabama will not be made up.
By definition, Name, Image, and Likeness is a legal concept referring to an individual’s “right of publicity” and their ability to capitalize on anything that identifies them, including the ability to engage in third-party sponsorships and endorsements. Basically, student athletes can now earn money based off their celebrity, if applicable.
