AHA News: 'And Just Like That,' Everyone Wondered: Is Exercise Safe?

AHA News: The Risks and Rewards of Caregiving for Loved Ones With Dementia. TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Every night before bed, Pat and John Sullivan list at least three things for which they are grateful that day. Their 40 years together, each better than the last. The joy they get from art and music. Their ability to keep loving and supporting each other through all the challenges they face.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO