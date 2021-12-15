AHA News: 'And Just Like That,' Everyone Wondered: Is Exercise Safe?

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
Learning how to get stronger can benefit both your physical and mental health – it’s a win-win for body and mind. Building strength can help you reduce the risk of age-related conditions like osteoporosis and sarcopenia (muscle wastage), as well as improve balance, posture and focus, while reducing stress and anxiety, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
AHA News: Stroke Survivor's Friend Took All the Right Steps and Found Just the Right Words. TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- A few days after her 42nd birthday, Elizabeth Hindinger woke up with a searing headache. A doctor gave her a prescription to treat migraines, though she'd not had them before.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am an active 43-year-old female who enjoys exercising and staying in shape. I usually try to work out at least three days per week at the gym, but I also like to exercise and run outside. Recently, I moved to a colder climate. As winter begins, should I do anything differently to exercise safely outdoors in cold weather?
AHA News: The Risks and Rewards of Caregiving for Loved Ones With Dementia. TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Every night before bed, Pat and John Sullivan list at least three things for which they are grateful that day. Their 40 years together, each better than the last. The joy they get from art and music. Their ability to keep loving and supporting each other through all the challenges they face.
Eating a healthy and balanced breakfast is one of the best ways to nourish your body first thing in the morning, promoting weight loss and boosting satiety to reduce overeating throughout the day. Just as some foods may inadvertently slow your body’s ability to burn fat, there are also meals which can speed up your metabolism and allow your natural fat burning capabilities to become more effective.
Where you exercise is just as important for brain health as exercise itself. That’s the conclusion of a study released Wednesday by researchers at USC and the University of Arizona, which found that vigorous exercise in a highly polluted area can diminish the positive brain benefits of exercise. “We...
New research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that humans evolved to maintain a high degree of activity as we age. Some people think they need to rest more as they get older, but the opposite is actually true: running, strength training, yoga, hiking, and swimming are among activities that are ideal for seniors.
Twelve-hour fasting is a form of intermittent fasting (IF) also known as 12:12 that many people try for weight loss and health benefits, including improved digestion, increased energy, and improved sleep. As a certified personal trainer, I don't follow a specific diet, but I recently tried the Clean Program, a 21-day detox created by Dr. Alejandro Junger, and one component of the cleanse is the 12-hour fasting window. I found it to be extremely effective. Keep reading to learn more about 12:12 and what benefits I experienced after three weeks.
If you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, consider tai chi. It may offer several benefits, including better posture, balance, and pain relief. Tai chi has several “ingredients” that target various parts of the body in many ways. Instead of being like one drug used to focus on one ailment, tai chi is more comparable to a multidrug combination. Its therapeutic factors are interwoven and synergistic.
Longtime fans of the HBO classic series Sex and the City were shocked when, in the first episode of the 2021 reboot, And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw’s on-again, off-again love and finally husband, Mr. Big, passed away from a heart attack after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride. The...
Regular exercise is important for all adults to keep their muscles strong and flexible, and is key for a healthy heart. Physical activity and exercise not only helps to prevent your risk of heart attack and heart disease but it can also help you improve and manage already developed heart conditions.
Exercise, good food, and meditation can all help treat symptoms of ADHD. There's a connection between a restrictive, “few-foods” diet and a reduction in ADHD symptoms. Physical activity promotes brain growth, enhances learning skills, and may have effects even stronger than healthy foods on ADHD relief. ADHD patients...
There’s no magic fix or shortcut to delay or reverse the aging process, but there are things we can do to help slow it down. Plenty of research has found that working out can help keep the brain and body young. We can’t stop the hands of time, but being physically active does promote longevity and these are some simple ways to add more exercise to your life.
Resistance training is something many runners are aware of but don’t build into their weekly training schedule. This could be because they’re unsure what resistance training exercises to do and how to do them properly, it could be concerns about not having the correct gym equipment, or simply because they don’t see the benefit.
Comments / 0