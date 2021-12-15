ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Understanding the basics of real estate options

By Laurel Tincher
mediafeed.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to real estate investing, there are many ways to get involved in the market and make a profit. A homeowner might put their home on the market and choose to sell it to anyone who makes an offer they like. Real estate investors might rent out a property...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Real Estate Roundup Column: Real estate companies are small businesses

A few weeks ago, right after Thanksgiving, was “Small Business Saturday.” It is held to remind us to shop locally and to support the businesses that support local fundraisers, youth sports, charities, and other community charity events. It is important to note that most real estate companies in our area are small businesses with brokerages and appraisal firms averaging four to seven people in each office. Many of these offices, and the individual brokers, appraisers and agents in them, assist a multitude of organizations and causes in our area while also working with clients and customers.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Options Contracts#Stock Options#Commercial Real Estate#Are Real Estate Options
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Update

According to AL.com, an out-of-state investor paid $4.22 million for Foley Plaza, a 204,000-ft2 neighborhood retail center at 2131-2167 South McKenzie Street, in Foley, according to Angie McArthur of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Also in Foley, two commercial lots next to Old Time Pottery on Highway 59 in Foley were purchased by an out-of-state investor for $550,000, according to McArthur, who handled the transaction. Nearby, the City of Foley has leased approximately 2,500 ft2 of office space in the 200 W. Laurel building at 200 West Laurel Avenue, according to Amanda Goldman and Jason Scott of Stirling, who represented the landlord. In Daphne, Handling Systems & Conveyors has leased 3,500 ft2 of distribution space at 8551 Rand Avenue, according to Steadman Bethea of Stirling, who represented the tenant. Just outside Daphne, a mixed-use development is to be built on 53 acres northeast of Highway 181 and St. Michael Way, according to the Baldwin County Planning Commission. Near Summerdale, Dogwood Estates has planned 72 single-family residential lots for part of a 65-acre site at the northeast intersection of the Baldwin Beach Express along Baldwin County 36 according to the Baldwin Planning Commission. Finally, in Theodore, EquipmentShare paid $735,000 for two buildings in I-10 Industrial Park at 5750 and 5766 I-10 Industrial Parkway, according to Pete Riehm of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction.
FOLEY, AL
thewindhameagle.com

Real Estate: Commercial Real Estate Due Diligence

Buyers today should consider engaging a Commercial Real Estate Professional to assist them with Buying a Commercial Property and incorporate Due Diligence as part of the process to purchase a Commercial Property. A Real Estate/Title Attorney should also be engaged to review the Title, Zoning, Land Use Regulations and in...
REAL ESTATE
bendsource.com

Real Estate Etiquette

Etiquette is defined as a customary code of polite behavior in social and professional settings – the behavior exhibited in interactions with family, friends, coworkers or strangers. When looking for a home, it is easy to get swept up in the emotion and excitement, and in some cases the frustration of the process. This can easily lead to overlooking the unwritten rules of the etiquette-based kind. And yes, as with most any social or professional interaction, real estate is no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cascadebusnews.com

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz represented the seller, Sproul & Sproul Inc., in the sale of 2185 NE 2nd Street in Bend. Lyons and Schultz also represented the buyer, Paul Alston, along with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Peter May, CCIM. The 5,000 SF industrial building on 0.66 acres sold for $1,775,000. Broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Weekapaug Holdings, in the acquisition of the former Kebaba Restaurant Building located at 1004 NW Newport Avenue in Bend. The 1,177 SF retail building on 0.18 acres was purchased for $1,140,000. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Howard Friedman, CCIM represented the buyer, Stereo Planet LLC, in the sale of 61523 American Loop in Bend. The 3,367 SF industrial building on 0.48 acres sold for $1,100,000.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
northwestgeorgianews.com

Real Estate 101: Getting into the business

I often get asked a question around this time of the year. I’m not sure why it normally happens as the new year approaches, but maybe it has to do with people evaluating the previous 12 months and setting goals for the year to come. The questions is in...
REAL ESTATE
chronicle99.com

Real Estate Might Be The Option For Retirees To Boost Their Finances

Retired individuals are having a hard time due to the increase in inflation. Retirees who need a second source of income should consider investing in real estate. The real estate investment will provide them a cushion against the sudden price rise and other adverse situations. The Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are the organizations that deal with the businesses concerning different construction sites and buildings of all sizes.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

What Are Real Estate Transfer Taxes?

Most states charge real estate transfer taxes when one entity sells or gives real property to another entity. Counties, cities, townships and boroughs may charge these taxes, too. If you’re buying or selling a home, these taxes may affect how much you pay for the property or how much you pocket from the sale.
INCOME TAX
thebossmagazine.com

How Millennials Are Revolutionizing Real Estate

The goal of homeownership has epitomized the American Dream for generations. But the Millennial homebuyer is a far different animal than homeowners of previous decades. Indeed, the Millennial homebuyer tends to have far different needs and expectations not only for the homes they buy but for the entire home buying process.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Today

Real Estate Platform Ribbon Launches in Florida, Opening Impressive Financing Options

Ribbon, the tech platform for real estate needs, has expanded into Florida, entering with the most competitive offers of owning houses. With its RibbonCash Offers, a buyer's offer can be turned into all cash and minimize barriers for both the seller and the buyer. Homebuyers from the Sunshine State can make a non-contingent, all-cash offer with Ribbon where they can waive mortgage, appraisal, and home sale contingencies - making the most powerful offers.
FLORIDA STATE
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money in Real Estate

Real estate agents aren’t the only professionals making money in real estate. There are other ways to make real estate income, such as with monies from rental properties or by providing property management. Which type of real estate venture will work best for you and more importantly should you...
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Real Estate Software for 2022

Just like any other industry today, real estate benefits from using the most advanced and up-to-date tools available to professionals in the field. For realtors and others that inhabit the market sector, such as real estate property managers, this means leveraging one or more of the most useful software platforms available to help with the day-to-day tasks associated with the job.
MLS
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly of Brockman Real Estate offer an exquisite property with breathtaking views, a fine manor house and a strong sense of history. Transformations – Designer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.
REAL ESTATE
ozarksfn.com

The Real, Real Estate Market

The real estate market in the Ozarks is on fire. This dynamic market is becoming prevalent in many areas around the country. We’re all hearing stories of properties selling well above asking prices and getting multiple back-up offers above the agreed-upon sale price. This is becoming commonplace throughout the area. I have personally heard of or experienced real estate sales contracts being signed the same day. This sometimes applies not only to homes but land and other properties as well.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

Q&A: Innovation and sustainability in real estate

Following the recent Women in IT Summit Canada, Jennifer Rosenak, regional director & insight advisory, and Jon Gibson, global director, ESG at Avison Young, spoke to Information Age about how innovation and sustainability are being promoted in the real estate space. The recent Women in IT Summit Canada explored how...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy